3529 14th St, NW Unit 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system internet access

BRAND NEW FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ka8esCmENWk



Lease term 6 months.



This is a brand new building that has a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom available on the first floor.



The unit features all brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors and high end finishes. The high ceilings make the unit seem large and cozy all at the same time. The unit faces 14th street and the large living room window allows for lots of great natural light. The bedroom features a barn style sliding door and the washer and dryer are full size. The unit comes with an alarm system and the living room lights, kitchen lights, microwave, TV, and door lock are smart-home enabled.



The internet is included in the rent. Cable will be at an additional cost.



The unit will be furnished with a bed, couch, chair, rug, coffee table, TV, dishes, silverware, ect. The unit will not be equipped with linens.



8 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro - Green/ Yellow Lines

13 minute walk to Georgia Ave/ Petworth Metro - Green/ Yellow Lines

Bus stop is right across the street

8 blocks to Bed Bath and Beyond, DSW, Target, Groceries, Petco, CVS, etc.

Restaurants within a few blocks include Pho Viet, Red Derby, The Airedale, Thip Khao, Zeba, Cava, Starbucks and many, many more!



Application Fee: $60.00

Pet Fees

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification



