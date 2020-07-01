3529 14th St, NW Unit 1

Amenities
BRAND NEW FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ka8esCmENWk
Lease term 6 months.
This is a brand new building that has a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom available on the first floor.
The unit features all brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors and high end finishes. The high ceilings make the unit seem large and cozy all at the same time. The unit faces 14th street and the large living room window allows for lots of great natural light. The bedroom features a barn style sliding door and the washer and dryer are full size. The unit comes with an alarm system and the living room lights, kitchen lights, microwave, TV, and door lock are smart-home enabled.
The internet is included in the rent. Cable will be at an additional cost.
The unit will be furnished with a bed, couch, chair, rug, coffee table, TV, dishes, silverware, ect. The unit will not be equipped with linens.
8 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro - Green/ Yellow Lines
13 minute walk to Georgia Ave/ Petworth Metro - Green/ Yellow Lines
Bus stop is right across the street
8 blocks to Bed Bath and Beyond, DSW, Target, Groceries, Petco, CVS, etc.
Restaurants within a few blocks include Pho Viet, Red Derby, The Airedale, Thip Khao, Zeba, Cava, Starbucks and many, many more!
Application Fee: $60.00
Pet Fees
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification
(RLNE5655768)