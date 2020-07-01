All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3529 14th St, NW Unit 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3529 14th St, NW Unit 1

3529 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3529 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
internet access
BRAND NEW FURNISHED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS - VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/ka8esCmENWk

Lease term 6 months.

This is a brand new building that has a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom available on the first floor.

The unit features all brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors and high end finishes. The high ceilings make the unit seem large and cozy all at the same time. The unit faces 14th street and the large living room window allows for lots of great natural light. The bedroom features a barn style sliding door and the washer and dryer are full size. The unit comes with an alarm system and the living room lights, kitchen lights, microwave, TV, and door lock are smart-home enabled.

The internet is included in the rent. Cable will be at an additional cost.

The unit will be furnished with a bed, couch, chair, rug, coffee table, TV, dishes, silverware, ect. The unit will not be equipped with linens.

8 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro - Green/ Yellow Lines
13 minute walk to Georgia Ave/ Petworth Metro - Green/ Yellow Lines
Bus stop is right across the street
8 blocks to Bed Bath and Beyond, DSW, Target, Groceries, Petco, CVS, etc.
Restaurants within a few blocks include Pho Viet, Red Derby, The Airedale, Thip Khao, Zeba, Cava, Starbucks and many, many more!

Application Fee: $60.00
Pet Fees
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification

(RLNE5655768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 have any available units?
3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3529 14th St, NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

