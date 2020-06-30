3526 10th St Nw

Amenities

House features 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom This house is close to everything in Columbia Heights. Four blocks to the Columbia Heights metro and all the new development in the area: Giant Supermarket, Common Wealth, The Heights, and the Target, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Yes Organic, 14 street market, Washington Sports Club, and Staples in the DC USA shopping center. Short walking distance to Wonderland Ballroom, Red Rocks, Looking Glass Lounge, Red Derby, the U Street Corridor, nightlife in Adams Morgan. There are also storage in this unit.



$3,600 / mo (utilities not included)



Sorry, but no pets allowed.



Kitchen has granite countertops

Washer/Dryer

Private Balcony

Floor 2 levels

Hard wood floor

Decks

Patio

Central A/C

Master Bath



Available $3600 rental amount is for a one year lease.

Credit check is required and the cost is $35 for each applicant fee which is paid via PayPal.