Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

3526 10th St Nw

3526 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3526 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
House features 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom This house is close to everything in Columbia Heights. Four blocks to the Columbia Heights metro and all the new development in the area: Giant Supermarket, Common Wealth, The Heights, and the Target, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Yes Organic, 14 street market, Washington Sports Club, and Staples in the DC USA shopping center. Short walking distance to Wonderland Ballroom, Red Rocks, Looking Glass Lounge, Red Derby, the U Street Corridor, nightlife in Adams Morgan. There are also storage in this unit.

$3,600 / mo (utilities not included)

Sorry, but no pets allowed.

Kitchen has granite countertops
Washer/Dryer
Private Balcony
Floor 2 levels
Hard wood floor
Decks
Patio
Central A/C
Master Bath

Available $3600 rental amount is for a one year lease.
Credit check is required and the cost is $35 for each applicant fee which is paid via PayPal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 10th St Nw have any available units?
3526 10th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 10th St Nw have?
Some of 3526 10th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 10th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3526 10th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 10th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 3526 10th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3526 10th St Nw offer parking?
No, 3526 10th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 3526 10th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 10th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 10th St Nw have a pool?
No, 3526 10th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3526 10th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 3526 10th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 10th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 10th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
