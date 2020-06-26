All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3525 10th St NW Apt 2
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

3525 10th St NW Apt 2

3525 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Columbia Heights
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3525 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Stone front 1909 Row Home one block from 11th ST NW corridor. It's just far enough off the beaten path to enjoy your privacy yet close and convenient to much of what DC has to offer. The outside still has that 1900's charm while the inside has been completely modernized with an open floor plan. Remodel includes modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and glass back splash. Tiled wood look floors throughout. Great place, will be easy to call home. Lots of light and bright feel but all lights have dimmers to create ambiance.

Full year lease $2,500 a month. On street parking however, once you have a resident parking permit there is plenty of parking available. (Option to share parking in back of house if available)

No smoking. Pets may be considered (for fee).

Location, Location, Location -- 2.7 miles from the White House!!
In the middle of the growing 11 street corridor in Columbia Heights but still a quiet friendly neighborhood. There are local places with more coming. Short walking distance to many restaurants including: The Coupe, Red Rocks, El Chucho, Room 11, Wonderland, Ten Tigers Pralour, Sala Thai, The Looking Glass, and many others. Come check them out! You'll be able walk to the Target, Washington Sports Club, Best Buy and more. You'll also be able to walk to Giant and the Yes! Organic Market, Safeway and CVS.

Also not far away -- 7 to 10 minute walk to either Columbia heights or Petworth Metro Station (Green Line) and bus to downtown giving many options for public transportation. Walk to Adams Morgan. 10 minute drive to Cleveland Park and 10 minute drive to Gallery Place China Town. 20 minute drive from Silver Spring. This gives you many-many options for restaurants and near-by shops

Close to Rock Creek Park for easy and fast access to the whole city

I thank you for your interest. Call Peter show contact info info to set up an appointment to see this fantastic place. Please call with questions. (202) 423-8646

(RLNE3921055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 have any available units?
3525 10th St NW Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 have?
Some of 3525 10th St NW Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3525 10th St NW Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 10th St NW Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.

