3525 10th St NW Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Stone front 1909 Row Home one block from 11th ST NW corridor. It's just far enough off the beaten path to enjoy your privacy yet close and convenient to much of what DC has to offer. The outside still has that 1900's charm while the inside has been completely modernized with an open floor plan. Remodel includes modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and glass back splash. Tiled wood look floors throughout. Great place, will be easy to call home. Lots of light and bright feel but all lights have dimmers to create ambiance.



Full year lease $2,500 a month. On street parking however, once you have a resident parking permit there is plenty of parking available. (Option to share parking in back of house if available)



No smoking. Pets may be considered (for fee).



Location, Location, Location -- 2.7 miles from the White House!!

In the middle of the growing 11 street corridor in Columbia Heights but still a quiet friendly neighborhood. There are local places with more coming. Short walking distance to many restaurants including: The Coupe, Red Rocks, El Chucho, Room 11, Wonderland, Ten Tigers Pralour, Sala Thai, The Looking Glass, and many others. Come check them out! You'll be able walk to the Target, Washington Sports Club, Best Buy and more. You'll also be able to walk to Giant and the Yes! Organic Market, Safeway and CVS.



Also not far away -- 7 to 10 minute walk to either Columbia heights or Petworth Metro Station (Green Line) and bus to downtown giving many options for public transportation. Walk to Adams Morgan. 10 minute drive to Cleveland Park and 10 minute drive to Gallery Place China Town. 20 minute drive from Silver Spring. This gives you many-many options for restaurants and near-by shops



Close to Rock Creek Park for easy and fast access to the whole city



I thank you for your interest. Call Peter show contact info info to set up an appointment to see this fantastic place. Please call with questions. (202) 423-8646



(RLNE3921055)