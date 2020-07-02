3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

If you are looking for old world charm with lots of space and a great location near Metro and a short commute to embassies and downtown, welcome home! Each prospective tenant 18+ must apply w/non-refundable $45 application fee. Call lister for link to online application. Minimum acceptable credit score is 700. This elegant 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath colonial in sought-after N. Cleveland Park is just over 1/2 mile from the Van Ness metro station on the Red Line. The main level offers a large living room with fireplace and built-in cabinetry, leading to a screened porch and rear patio. A large dining room with crystal chandelier connects to the kitchen and has a door to the side patio. A half bath is also on this level. The master bedroom with en suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bath are on the second level, and 2 more bedrooms and another full bath are on the third level. The lower level offers a large family room with fireplace, built-in cabinetry and wet bar with extra refrigerator, a bonus room, full bath, and large laundry/utility room leading to the 1-car garage. Do not miss this gem! Note that the fireplaces are decorative only. Section 8 applicants welcome.