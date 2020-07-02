All apartments in Washington
3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW
3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW

3505 Springland Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Springland Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
If you are looking for old world charm with lots of space and a great location near Metro and a short commute to embassies and downtown, welcome home! Each prospective tenant 18+ must apply w/non-refundable $45 application fee. Call lister for link to online application. Minimum acceptable credit score is 700. This elegant 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath colonial in sought-after N. Cleveland Park is just over 1/2 mile from the Van Ness metro station on the Red Line. The main level offers a large living room with fireplace and built-in cabinetry, leading to a screened porch and rear patio. A large dining room with crystal chandelier connects to the kitchen and has a door to the side patio. A half bath is also on this level. The master bedroom with en suite bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bath are on the second level, and 2 more bedrooms and another full bath are on the third level. The lower level offers a large family room with fireplace, built-in cabinetry and wet bar with extra refrigerator, a bonus room, full bath, and large laundry/utility room leading to the 1-car garage. Do not miss this gem! Note that the fireplaces are decorative only. Section 8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW have any available units?
3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW have?
Some of 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW currently offering any rent specials?
3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW pet-friendly?
No, 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW offer parking?
Yes, 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW offers parking.
Does 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW have a pool?
No, 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW does not have a pool.
Does 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW have accessible units?
No, 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 SPRINGLAND LN NW has units with dishwashers.

