340 Adams St NE Unit 404

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Incredibly Bright 2BR + 2 Bath w/ Parking Included! - Welcome to your next Nest! This 2 bed, 2 full bath condo has everything you need for city living at it's finest! Located on the 4th floor of a brand new boutique building (with an elevator), this unbelievable unit comes complete with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and breathtaking floor to ceiling windows.



With almost 1200 square feet of living space, you'll enjoy a brand new kitchen featuring an open floor plan to the living/dining area. Other attractions include a spacious breakfast bar, granite countertops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Off the living area, you'll find the two light-filled bedrooms, complete with substantial closet space. Additional storage, a washer/dryer, and two stunning bathrooms complete this one of a kind unit. A garage parking spot and access to the gorgeous shared rooftop are also included in the monthly rent!



Edgewood is a quiet neighborhood that is easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to NoMa, Bloomingdale, and Brookland. The Rhode Island metro station is a close walk and is also located next to a Giant and Home Depot. The food and popups at Union Market are also nearby. The Metropolitan Branch Trail across the street is great for biking and Wired Cycling on the next block is a great cycling studio right in the neighborhood!



A security deposit equal to rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Small pets welcome!



