340 Adams St NE Unit 404
Last updated December 3 2019

340 Adams St NE Unit 404

340 Adams Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

340 Adams Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Incredibly Bright 2BR + 2 Bath w/ Parking Included! - Welcome to your next Nest! This 2 bed, 2 full bath condo has everything you need for city living at it's finest! Located on the 4th floor of a brand new boutique building (with an elevator), this unbelievable unit comes complete with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and breathtaking floor to ceiling windows.

With almost 1200 square feet of living space, you'll enjoy a brand new kitchen featuring an open floor plan to the living/dining area. Other attractions include a spacious breakfast bar, granite countertops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Off the living area, you'll find the two light-filled bedrooms, complete with substantial closet space. Additional storage, a washer/dryer, and two stunning bathrooms complete this one of a kind unit. A garage parking spot and access to the gorgeous shared rooftop are also included in the monthly rent!

Edgewood is a quiet neighborhood that is easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to NoMa, Bloomingdale, and Brookland. The Rhode Island metro station is a close walk and is also located next to a Giant and Home Depot. The food and popups at Union Market are also nearby. The Metropolitan Branch Trail across the street is great for biking and Wired Cycling on the next block is a great cycling studio right in the neighborhood!

A security deposit equal to rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Small pets welcome!

(RLNE3971235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 have any available units?
340 Adams St NE Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 have?
Some of 340 Adams St NE Unit 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
340 Adams St NE Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 offer parking?
Yes, 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 offers parking.
Does 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Adams St NE Unit 404 does not have units with dishwashers.
