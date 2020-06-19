Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 Available 09/10/19 Spacious Two-Bedroom in Mount Pleasant! - This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath home is waiting for tenants to make it theirs! Located on the lower level of a recently converted condo building, it is a quiet oasis in the heart of Mt. Pleasant. The open living space includes an updated kitchen with breakfast bar, as well as French doors leading to a patio. A gas fireplace is perfect for fall and winter nights. An in-unit washer/dryer make life even more convenient. Two spacious bedrooms (one ensuite) are adorned with ornate windows and a second full bathroom complete this special place.



The charming location of this condo cannot be beat. Located just steps off of Mount Pleasant Avenue where great restaurants and shops are at your fingertips. Some of our local favorites are Each Peach Market, Beau Thai, and Haydees. Big box shopping, as well as the Green/Yellow line Metro, is just a short walk away in Columbia Heights. 16th Street buses also make commuting a breeze!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent required upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.



