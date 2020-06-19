All apartments in Washington
3350 17th Street NW Unit T1
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

3350 17th Street NW Unit T1

3350 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3350 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 Available 09/10/19 Spacious Two-Bedroom in Mount Pleasant! - This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath home is waiting for tenants to make it theirs! Located on the lower level of a recently converted condo building, it is a quiet oasis in the heart of Mt. Pleasant. The open living space includes an updated kitchen with breakfast bar, as well as French doors leading to a patio. A gas fireplace is perfect for fall and winter nights. An in-unit washer/dryer make life even more convenient. Two spacious bedrooms (one ensuite) are adorned with ornate windows and a second full bathroom complete this special place.

The charming location of this condo cannot be beat. Located just steps off of Mount Pleasant Avenue where great restaurants and shops are at your fingertips. Some of our local favorites are Each Peach Market, Beau Thai, and Haydees. Big box shopping, as well as the Green/Yellow line Metro, is just a short walk away in Columbia Heights. 16th Street buses also make commuting a breeze!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent required upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4211797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 have any available units?
3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 have?
Some of 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 currently offering any rent specials?
3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 pet-friendly?
No, 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 offer parking?
No, 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 does not offer parking.
Does 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 have a pool?
No, 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 does not have a pool.
Does 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 have accessible units?
No, 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 17th Street NW Unit T1 does not have units with dishwashers.
