335 H St NE UNIT 1

In the heart of the H ST Corridor steps from all the action is this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment!!! The apartment is located directly on H ST steps from Whole foods, Giant, The H ST Street car and all that H St has to offer!!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Granite countertops

- Hardwood floors

- Brick exposure

- Master En-suite

- Central AC

- W/D in unit

- Open floor plan

- Small balcony off master

- NO PETS

- WATER INCLUDED!



AVAILABLE NOW!

$2875 UNFURNISHED

$3000 FURNISHED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5032179)