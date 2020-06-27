All apartments in Washington
335 H St NE UNIT 1

335 H St NE · No Longer Available
Location

335 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
In the heart of the H ST Corridor steps from all the action is this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment!!! The apartment is located directly on H ST steps from Whole foods, Giant, The H ST Street car and all that H St has to offer!!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Granite countertops
- Hardwood floors
- Brick exposure
- Master En-suite
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Open floor plan
- Small balcony off master
- NO PETS
- WATER INCLUDED!

AVAILABLE NOW!
$2875 UNFURNISHED
$3000 FURNISHED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5032179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 H St NE UNIT 1 have any available units?
335 H St NE UNIT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 H St NE UNIT 1 have?
Some of 335 H St NE UNIT 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 H St NE UNIT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
335 H St NE UNIT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 H St NE UNIT 1 pet-friendly?
No, 335 H St NE UNIT 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 335 H St NE UNIT 1 offer parking?
No, 335 H St NE UNIT 1 does not offer parking.
Does 335 H St NE UNIT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 H St NE UNIT 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 H St NE UNIT 1 have a pool?
No, 335 H St NE UNIT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 335 H St NE UNIT 1 have accessible units?
No, 335 H St NE UNIT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 335 H St NE UNIT 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 H St NE UNIT 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
