Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3331 CARPENTER STREET SE

3331 Carpenter Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3331 Carpenter Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 3331 Carpenter st located in the sought after Hillcrest community of Washington DC. This home boast a traditional floor plan w/ separate living & dining areas and gleaming hardwoods floors throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops, Stainless appliance aanand 1/2 bath... [2nd level] delivers 3 sunfilled bedrooms and 2 full baths. 3rd level [attic] has 1-bdrm, sitting area and 1/2bath. The basement is complete with full size washer and dryer and full bath. Enjoy the wrap around deck. Its great place to watch fireworks, entertain and enjoy boasting views of the Capitol and Washington Monument...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE have any available units?
3331 CARPENTER STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE have?
Some of 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3331 CARPENTER STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 CARPENTER STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
