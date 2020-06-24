3331 CARPENTER STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to 3331 Carpenter st located in the sought after Hillcrest community of Washington DC. This home boast a traditional floor plan w/ separate living & dining areas and gleaming hardwoods floors throughout. The kitchen offers granite countertops, Stainless appliance aanand 1/2 bath... [2nd level] delivers 3 sunfilled bedrooms and 2 full baths. 3rd level [attic] has 1-bdrm, sitting area and 1/2bath. The basement is complete with full size washer and dryer and full bath. Enjoy the wrap around deck. Its great place to watch fireworks, entertain and enjoy boasting views of the Capitol and Washington Monument...