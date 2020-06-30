All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

3311 Q ST NW

3311 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fantastic 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom historic row house available for next summer and 20-21 academic year! Property is an easy walk from campus; is located across the street from Volta Park, tennis courts, and swimming pool; and is around the corner from many restaurants and shops on Wisconsin Avenue. House has hardwood floors throughout, a large back yard, and is equipped with dishwasher, washer/dryer, window air conditioners, and a newer heating system. House has Basic Business License. Available at $3900/mo + utilities. No pets, please. Call Metropolitan Properties at 202.333.0775.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Q ST NW have any available units?
3311 Q ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Q ST NW have?
Some of 3311 Q ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Q ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Q ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Q ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Q ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3311 Q ST NW offer parking?
No, 3311 Q ST NW does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Q ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 Q ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Q ST NW have a pool?
Yes, 3311 Q ST NW has a pool.
Does 3311 Q ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3311 Q ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Q ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 Q ST NW has units with dishwashers.

