3311 Q ST NW

Fantastic 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom historic row house available for next summer and 20-21 academic year! Property is an easy walk from campus; is located across the street from Volta Park, tennis courts, and swimming pool; and is around the corner from many restaurants and shops on Wisconsin Avenue. House has hardwood floors throughout, a large back yard, and is equipped with dishwasher, washer/dryer, window air conditioners, and a newer heating system. House has Basic Business License. Available at $3900/mo + utilities. No pets, please. Call Metropolitan Properties at 202.333.0775.