Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313

3300 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3300 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
bike storage
courtyard
Studio available at The Park Monroe. This open layout unit features 2 closets and nice big windows offer great natural light. Located 2 blocks to the Columbia Heights Metro, close to shopping, restaurants, and much more! Our community features 24 hour emergency maintenance answering service, on-site management and maintenance, fitness center, community courtyard, bike storage, and on-site laundry facilities. Tenant pays the electric. Parking available for an additional cost. Sorry, no pets. This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 have any available units?
3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 have?
Some of 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 currently offering any rent specials?
3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 pet-friendly?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 offer parking?
Yes, 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 offers parking.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 have a pool?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 does not have a pool.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 have accessible units?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 313 does not have units with dishwashers.

