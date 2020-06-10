329 35th St

Amenities

Feel at home in this cozy and contemporary space in a hidden gem of a community to accommodate your traveling and professional needs. It features completely furnished bedrooms (two), open-floorplan common spaces, full bathrooms (two), finished basement (with extra sleeping accommodations), one private parking space and unique touches for your pleasure. Conveniently located near to three Metro stations and interstate veins. Discover your fancy along H Street Corridor, within Union Market or Ivy City District. Nearby grocers/convenience shopping within easy reach (WalMart, Target, CVS, 7Eleven).