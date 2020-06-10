All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 329 35th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
329 35th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

329 35th St

329 35th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

329 35th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
Feel at home in this cozy and contemporary space in a hidden gem of a community to accommodate your traveling and professional needs. It features completely furnished bedrooms (two), open-floorplan common spaces, full bathrooms (two), finished basement (with extra sleeping accommodations), one private parking space and unique touches for your pleasure. Conveniently located near to three Metro stations and interstate veins. Discover your fancy along H Street Corridor, within Union Market or Ivy City District. Nearby grocers/convenience shopping within easy reach (WalMart, Target, CVS, 7Eleven).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 35th St have any available units?
329 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 329 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
329 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 329 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 329 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 329 35th St offers parking.
Does 329 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 35th St have a pool?
No, 329 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 329 35th St have accessible units?
No, 329 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 329 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University