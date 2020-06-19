3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous and spacious 3BD/2.5BA + office home in Fort Lincoln available for rent immediately! This house features beautiful open concept kitchen completed with plenty of counter space, an island, a gas stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closet, great backyard, 2 car garage plus street parking. Extra freezer is available in the garage.

Across the street from Costco and all of the Shops and restaurants at Dakota Crossing, Great commuter location! Multiple bus lines including metro bus are just 1 block away. Just minutes away from destinations in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia with easy access to Hwy 50, 295, Route 1 and New York Ave.

Pets are on case by case basis. Lawn maintenance provided by HOA. Ring doorbell system.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.