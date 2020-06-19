All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast

3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and spacious 3BD/2.5BA + office home in Fort Lincoln available for rent immediately! This house features beautiful open concept kitchen completed with plenty of counter space, an island, a gas stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closet, great backyard, 2 car garage plus street parking. Extra freezer is available in the garage.
Across the street from Costco and all of the Shops and restaurants at Dakota Crossing, Great commuter location! Multiple bus lines including metro bus are just 1 block away. Just minutes away from destinations in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia with easy access to Hwy 50, 295, Route 1 and New York Ave.
Pets are on case by case basis. Lawn maintenance provided by HOA. Ring doorbell system.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast have any available units?
3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast have?
Some of 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast does offer parking.
Does 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3277 Fort Lincoln Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University