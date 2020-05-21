All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3244 Jones Court Northwes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3244 Jones Court Northwes
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:40 AM

3244 Jones Court Northwes

3244 Jones Ct NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3244 Jones Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/iapiiTLsP5i0ZFkkmoybvQ

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes laundry in the unit, ac, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

The master bedroom features a queen sized bed, full length curtains for optimal privacy, and personal desk space. Time to get cozy here, dont you think?

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.
These prices were generated on June 9, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:

June 9, 2020 - Feb. 9, 2022: $2025.00/month
June 9, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $2450.00/month
June 9, 2020 - July 24, 2020: $2000.00/month

#251: Georgetown 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 Jones Court Northwes have any available units?
3244 Jones Court Northwes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 Jones Court Northwes have?
Some of 3244 Jones Court Northwes's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 Jones Court Northwes currently offering any rent specials?
3244 Jones Court Northwes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 Jones Court Northwes pet-friendly?
No, 3244 Jones Court Northwes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3244 Jones Court Northwes offer parking?
No, 3244 Jones Court Northwes does not offer parking.
Does 3244 Jones Court Northwes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3244 Jones Court Northwes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 Jones Court Northwes have a pool?
No, 3244 Jones Court Northwes does not have a pool.
Does 3244 Jones Court Northwes have accessible units?
No, 3244 Jones Court Northwes does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 Jones Court Northwes have units with dishwashers?
No, 3244 Jones Court Northwes does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University