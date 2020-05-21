3244 Jones Court Northwes

Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning internet access furnished range

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/iapiiTLsP5i0ZFkkmoybvQ



Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes laundry in the unit, ac, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



The master bedroom features a queen sized bed, full length curtains for optimal privacy, and personal desk space. Time to get cozy here, dont you think?



The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible, with no broker fees or hidden fees, flexible terms and all homes equipped with furnishings, utilities, fast Wi-Fi and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials, and 24-hour support. Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate.

These prices were generated on June 9, 2020.



See below for additional prices and date range options:



June 9, 2020 - Feb. 9, 2022: $2025.00/month

June 9, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $2450.00/month

June 9, 2020 - July 24, 2020: $2000.00/month



#251: Georgetown 1 Bedroom (Queen)