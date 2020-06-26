All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 323 58th Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
323 58th Street Northeast
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:28 AM

323 58th Street Northeast

323 58th Street Northeast · (301) 686-5670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

323 58th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautifully Fully Renovated, 4bed 4bath, 2400 sq. ft. Single Family Home in Deanwood. Off Street and Driveway Parking with Huge Private Fenced in Backyard. Main Level Master Suite with Exquisite Master Bathroom. Open Floor Plan with Island Seating- Great for Entertaining! Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recess Lighting, and Wide Plank Farmhouse Style Flooring on Main and Upper Level. Finished Tiled Basement with Wet Bar, Full Bathroom, Movie Theater with Surround Sound Speakers, Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer and Huge Storage Area. Great Commuter Location with Park and Trail Nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 58th Street Northeast have any available units?
323 58th Street Northeast has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 58th Street Northeast have?
Some of 323 58th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 58th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
323 58th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 58th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 58th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 323 58th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 323 58th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 323 58th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 58th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 58th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 323 58th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 323 58th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 323 58th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 323 58th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 58th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 323 58th Street Northeast?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity