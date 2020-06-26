323 58th Street Northeast

Amenities

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Beautifully Fully Renovated, 4bed 4bath, 2400 sq. ft. Single Family Home in Deanwood. Off Street and Driveway Parking with Huge Private Fenced in Backyard. Main Level Master Suite with Exquisite Master Bathroom. Open Floor Plan with Island Seating- Great for Entertaining! Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recess Lighting, and Wide Plank Farmhouse Style Flooring on Main and Upper Level. Finished Tiled Basement with Wet Bar, Full Bathroom, Movie Theater with Surround Sound Speakers, Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer and Huge Storage Area. Great Commuter Location with Park and Trail Nearby.