3225 Sherman Avenue
3225 Sherman Avenue

3225 Sherman Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/a88164c092 Welcome to the Park Place Condominium! Constructed just months ago, this beautiful two level unit features three master suites, floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor space and parking. Apartment Features: Unit occupies the top two floors of a newly constructed property Beautiful matte finish hardwood floors and 10' ceilings throughout Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances and bar seating Light filled living/dinging room area with floor-to-ceiling windows First bedroom with private deck at back of main level with a built-in wardrobe closet (wardrobe not pictured) Full bathroom with access to both first bedroom and main level hallway Second master suite at back of second level with ensuite bathroom and two closets Third master suite at front of second level with a private balcony, walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower Washer/Dryer in unit Parking: One private parking s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

What amenities does 3225 Sherman Avenue have?
Some of 3225 Sherman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
