3225 Sherman Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/a88164c092 Welcome to the Park Place Condominium! Constructed just months ago, this beautiful two level unit features three master suites, floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor space and parking. Apartment Features: Unit occupies the top two floors of a newly constructed property Beautiful matte finish hardwood floors and 10' ceilings throughout Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances and bar seating Light filled living/dinging room area with floor-to-ceiling windows First bedroom with private deck at back of main level with a built-in wardrobe closet (wardrobe not pictured) Full bathroom with access to both first bedroom and main level hallway Second master suite at back of second level with ensuite bathroom and two closets Third master suite at front of second level with a private balcony, walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower Washer/Dryer in unit Parking: One private parking s