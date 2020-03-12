All apartments in Washington
Location

3214 8th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
A Beautiful middle floor unit in a gated community.Newly renovated.
All new stainless appliances. Gas stove, hot water included.
This stunning condo unit features hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, living room and bedroom.
Large stackable washer and dryer
Central air and heat
Ceiling fan
Crown molding
Plenty of closet space.
8th St Plaza is located in the multicultural community and rich diverse community of Congress Heights with easy access to I-295, I-495, I -95 which connect you to the National Harbor and Nats Park(baseball). A five (5) minute walk to Congress Height Metro Station. Nearby is Bolling Airforce Base, Navy Yard, Homeland Security Headquarters and the coming St Elizabeth Campus office park.
To facilitate the processing of your application please fully complete the application above and provide all of the necessary documentation as outlined below:
An earnest money deposit ($1600) refundable
Your last two (2) pay stubs or your Leave &
Earnings Statement (LES)
Your most recent IRS Schedule C if you are self-employed.
A copy of the signed lease if you have rental property and you need that income in order to qualify.
A copy of your drivers license

I look forward to working with you.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12573489

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 8th Street Southeast have any available units?
3214 8th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 8th Street Southeast have?
Some of 3214 8th Street Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 8th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3214 8th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 8th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 3214 8th Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3214 8th Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3214 8th Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 3214 8th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3214 8th Street Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 8th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 3214 8th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3214 8th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3214 8th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 8th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 8th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
