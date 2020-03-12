3214 8th Street Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking

A Beautiful middle floor unit in a gated community.Newly renovated.

All new stainless appliances. Gas stove, hot water included.

This stunning condo unit features hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, living room and bedroom.

Large stackable washer and dryer

Central air and heat

Ceiling fan

Crown molding

Plenty of closet space.

8th St Plaza is located in the multicultural community and rich diverse community of Congress Heights with easy access to I-295, I-495, I -95 which connect you to the National Harbor and Nats Park(baseball). A five (5) minute walk to Congress Height Metro Station. Nearby is Bolling Airforce Base, Navy Yard, Homeland Security Headquarters and the coming St Elizabeth Campus office park.

To facilitate the processing of your application please fully complete the application above and provide all of the necessary documentation as outlined below:

An earnest money deposit ($1600) refundable

Your last two (2) pay stubs or your Leave &

Earnings Statement (LES)

Your most recent IRS Schedule C if you are self-employed.

A copy of the signed lease if you have rental property and you need that income in order to qualify.

A copy of your drivers license



I look forward to working with you.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12573489



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5144778)