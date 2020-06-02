All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 315 12th St. NE #302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
315 12th St. NE #302
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

315 12th St. NE #302

315 12th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

315 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom in Capitol Hill! - Fantastic penthouse residence in the heart of Capitol Hill. Located in a turn-of-the-century Victorian building, this spacious home features a massive living space, modern kitchen and baths, spacious bedrooms with tons of closet/storage space, as well as a private roof-top oasis with city views! One parking space is included in rent. Location cannot be beat! Walk to H Street Corridor shops, restaurants, culture and night life! Don't miss this one.

This rental listing is professionally managed & brought to you by:

Citylights Realty Group Showings easy by appointment

Equal Housing Opportunity

Tenant is responsible for electricity & gas utility. Water is included. Pets case by case, fee will apply

(RLNE4881196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 12th St. NE #302 have any available units?
315 12th St. NE #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 315 12th St. NE #302 currently offering any rent specials?
315 12th St. NE #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 12th St. NE #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 12th St. NE #302 is pet friendly.
Does 315 12th St. NE #302 offer parking?
Yes, 315 12th St. NE #302 offers parking.
Does 315 12th St. NE #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 12th St. NE #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 12th St. NE #302 have a pool?
No, 315 12th St. NE #302 does not have a pool.
Does 315 12th St. NE #302 have accessible units?
No, 315 12th St. NE #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 12th St. NE #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 12th St. NE #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 12th St. NE #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 12th St. NE #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University