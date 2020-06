Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage ice maker

DC s most talked new home community with over 3200 Sq Ft comes complete with 5 finished levels with 2 car Garage & a rooftop deck that provides with panoramic view of DC the Capital city skyline.This brand new end unit home offers modern open floor plans & gourmet kitchens for a DC lifestyle. Close to major Highways, Shops,and everything. Vacant and available immediately. Per the owner, it is a must to have above 700 credit score