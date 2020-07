Amenities

Almost a quarter acre of land, in a quiet nook of DC called Woodridge. It's quite the mix of city living, along with some of the perks of suburbia.... all in one house. The yard is so big that is has a basketball court and still has room for parking multiple cars! This is the perfect house to raise a family. The basement is self-contained and has it's own entrance. This deal won't last long!