Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

CHARMING "FURNISHED" RESIDENCE NESTLED ON A QUIET STREET IN SOUGHT AFTER WESLEY HEIGHTS. UPDATED KITHCEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR ENTERTAINING IN LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. DINING ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN AND UPPER LEVEL. REAR DECK WITH LOVELY VIEW OF LUSH PLANTINGS AND TREES IN LEVEL REAR YARD. ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURISHED FOR $5,995. RENTAL START 12/10