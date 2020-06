Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large 2BR/1BA unit ALL UTILITIES with OFF STREET PARKING - This newly renovated designer unit comes with ample storage and closet space. Granite Countertops. newly painted and new carpet. The building is professional managed and has large off street parking lot in rear. Close to Suitland Parkway, 395, 295 and convenient to DC, MD and VA business areas.



No Pets Allowed



