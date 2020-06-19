3101 E STREET SE

Amenities

A true gem in Ft. Dupont Park/Greenway neighborhood of DC. Home located at end of quiet street. FULLY RENOVATED - there's not an inch of this house that hasn't been updated with beautiful style. Open kitchen/living area with natural light throughout. All new, stainless appliances. Brand new carpeting throughout 2nd level and basement. Main level wired for surround sound, with ceiling speakers. Large closets in each bedroom and additional storage in basement. Large back yard wraps around house, fully fenced, Finished basement with full bathroom, great as family room, rec room or office. Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Ample parking on Street. Just minutes drive to Harris Teeter and all Capitol Hill Amenities, 1.5 Miles from Minnesota Ave Metro Station, Safeway & CVS. 2 blocks from Kimball Elementary (DCPS) , 0.5 miles from Sousa Middle School, 2.5 miles from Eastern Senior High. Vacant and ready for you!