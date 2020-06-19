All apartments in Washington
3101 E STREET SE

3101 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3101 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A true gem in Ft. Dupont Park/Greenway neighborhood of DC. Home located at end of quiet street. FULLY RENOVATED - there's not an inch of this house that hasn't been updated with beautiful style. Open kitchen/living area with natural light throughout. All new, stainless appliances. Brand new carpeting throughout 2nd level and basement. Main level wired for surround sound, with ceiling speakers. Large closets in each bedroom and additional storage in basement. Large back yard wraps around house, fully fenced, Finished basement with full bathroom, great as family room, rec room or office. Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Ample parking on Street. Just minutes drive to Harris Teeter and all Capitol Hill Amenities, 1.5 Miles from Minnesota Ave Metro Station, Safeway & CVS. 2 blocks from Kimball Elementary (DCPS) , 0.5 miles from Sousa Middle School, 2.5 miles from Eastern Senior High. Vacant and ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 E STREET SE have any available units?
3101 E STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 E STREET SE have?
Some of 3101 E STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 E STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3101 E STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 E STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3101 E STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3101 E STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3101 E STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3101 E STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 E STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 E STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3101 E STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3101 E STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3101 E STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 E STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 E STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

