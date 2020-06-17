All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

310 Rhode Island Ave. NE

310 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1928 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious and newly remodeled, this 3-bed 1.5-bath home is perfect for living and working in the heart of DC. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, huge windows, hardwood floors, 2 Big Bedrooms upstairs and tons of space -- all within a five-minute walk of the Rhode Island Metro, steps from buses that run straight to Capitol Hill, and less than a 10-minute walk to two grocery stores!

360 Photo Tour:https://www.rpmdcmetro.com/310-rhode-island-ave-ne

Parking: Off-street Parking Space
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE have any available units?
310 Rhode Island Ave. NE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE have?
Some of 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
310 Rhode Island Ave. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE is pet friendly.
Does 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE offer parking?
Yes, 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE does offer parking.
Does 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Rhode Island Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
