Last updated December 28 2019 at 9:44 AM

310 P Street Nw

310 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

310 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Truxton Circle, available December 1st. Updated with lots of open space--top 2 floors of row house (1450 square feet) with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

Home Details:
- Full-size washer/dryer in unit
- Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- Ten-foot high ceilings on 1st floor and cathedral ceilings in master bedroom
- Ceiling fan in each bedroom
- Skylights
- Extra storage space in attic
- Private deck and backyard with raised garden beds
- Private gated parking spot and ample street parking
- ADT security system and water included
- Gas, electricity, cable/internet paid by tenant

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 P Street Nw have any available units?
310 P Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 P Street Nw have?
Some of 310 P Street Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 P Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
310 P Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 P Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 310 P Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 310 P Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 310 P Street Nw offers parking.
Does 310 P Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 P Street Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 P Street Nw have a pool?
No, 310 P Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 310 P Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 310 P Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 310 P Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 P Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

