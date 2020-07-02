310 P Street Nw

Amenities
Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Truxton Circle, available December 1st. Updated with lots of open space--top 2 floors of row house (1450 square feet) with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.
Home Details:
- Full-size washer/dryer in unit
- Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- Ten-foot high ceilings on 1st floor and cathedral ceilings in master bedroom
- Ceiling fan in each bedroom
- Skylights
- Extra storage space in attic
- Private deck and backyard with raised garden beds
- Private gated parking spot and ample street parking
- ADT security system and water included
- Gas, electricity, cable/internet paid by tenant
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 credit and background check.