310 P Street Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom apartment in Truxton Circle, available December 1st. Updated with lots of open space--top 2 floors of row house (1450 square feet) with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.



Home Details:

- Full-size washer/dryer in unit

- Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops

- Ten-foot high ceilings on 1st floor and cathedral ceilings in master bedroom

- Ceiling fan in each bedroom

- Skylights

- Extra storage space in attic

- Private deck and backyard with raised garden beds

- Private gated parking spot and ample street parking

- ADT security system and water included

- Gas, electricity, cable/internet paid by tenant



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $30 credit and background check.