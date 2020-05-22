3030 O St NW Unit B.

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION!! GREAT PRICE!! CABLE, WIFI AND WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!



Bright and airy 2 Bedroom 2 bath located in the heart of Beautiful Georgetown DC! The unit comes FULLY Furnished BUT can be rented Unfurnished. The unit is just a few blocks from all the amazing shops, restaurants, bars, and of course you can't forget the amazing Georgetown Waterfront. Georgetown Hospital and Georgetown University are near by as well!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 2 bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Stainless steel appliances

- Gas cooking

- White kitchen cabinets

- Granite counters

- Both bedrooms have queen beds

- Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets

- Master has en-suite with jetted tub

- Recess lights throughout

- W/D

- Central AC

- No pets or smoking

- Cable, internet, and water included

- Street parking

- Can be rented furnished or unfurnished



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



