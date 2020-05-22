All apartments in Washington
3030 O St NW Unit B.
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3030 O St NW Unit B

3030 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3030 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
GREAT LOCATION!! GREAT PRICE!! CABLE, WIFI AND WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!

Bright and airy 2 Bedroom 2 bath located in the heart of Beautiful Georgetown DC! The unit comes FULLY Furnished BUT can be rented Unfurnished. The unit is just a few blocks from all the amazing shops, restaurants, bars, and of course you can't forget the amazing Georgetown Waterfront. Georgetown Hospital and Georgetown University are near by as well!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 2 bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Stainless steel appliances
- Gas cooking
- White kitchen cabinets
- Granite counters
- Both bedrooms have queen beds
- Master bedroom has 2 large walk in closets
- Master has en-suite with jetted tub
- Recess lights throughout
- W/D
- Central AC
- No pets or smoking
- Cable, internet, and water included
- Street parking
- Can be rented furnished or unfurnished

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3030 O St NW Unit B have any available units?
3030 O St NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 O St NW Unit B have?
Some of 3030 O St NW Unit B's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 O St NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3030 O St NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 O St NW Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3030 O St NW Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3030 O St NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 3030 O St NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 3030 O St NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 O St NW Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 O St NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 3030 O St NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3030 O St NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3030 O St NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 O St NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 O St NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

