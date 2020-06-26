All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE

303 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

303 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
For bottom knob lock insert key; turn key to the right. While holding the key to the right simultaneously turn knob to the left. 300 block of Mass Ave offers numerous restaurants and conveniences. It is only a short walk to Union Station; the Capitol; Hotels, etc. A lobbiest's dream! Building has about 2400 square feet gross (owner's estimate); half bathroom on each level; kitchen; hardwood floors throughout; plus view of Mass Ave from all front rooms and bay front. There is a front patio. Ideal configuration for subletting a level. Rent is $6,750 per month, NNN. Current C of O for office and photographing services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE have any available units?
303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE offer parking?
No, 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE have a pool?
No, 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
