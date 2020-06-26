303 MASSACHUSETTS AVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

For bottom knob lock insert key; turn key to the right. While holding the key to the right simultaneously turn knob to the left. 300 block of Mass Ave offers numerous restaurants and conveniences. It is only a short walk to Union Station; the Capitol; Hotels, etc. A lobbiest's dream! Building has about 2400 square feet gross (owner's estimate); half bathroom on each level; kitchen; hardwood floors throughout; plus view of Mass Ave from all front rooms and bay front. There is a front patio. Ideal configuration for subletting a level. Rent is $6,750 per month, NNN. Current C of O for office and photographing services.