Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED LOWER LEVEL ONE BEDROOM , ONE BATH CONDO WITH UPGRADES INCLUDING GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, MARBLE TILE FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, SOAKING TUB WITH JETS , STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , WASHER, DRYER, CLOSET INSERTS AND MORE. RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE HEART OF THE CITY. WALKING DISTANCE TO ATLAS DISTRICT, STREETCAR LINE, STADIUM/ARMORY METRO STATION AND MORE. CALL NOW FOR YOUR TOUR!