301 R St NW Unit 1
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

301 R St NW Unit 1

301 R St NW · No Longer Available
Location

301 R St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
301 R St NW Unit 1 Available 04/23/19 Serene and Stylish in Shaw: 2 Bedroom + finished basement! - This wonderful home is conveniently located between both Shaw and Bloomingdale. It is one of two renovated condo units in a converted rowhome. Spread out over 1,500 square feet and three levels, there are two bedrooms, three baths, and a fully finished basement. The main floor of the house has an open living and dining area that leads into a modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. A lovely backsplash, cherrywood floors, and recessed lighting add brightness to the space.

Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms and two baths. Built-in shelving and extra closet space feature in one of the bedrooms and both have large windows. The bathrooms have beautiful tiling and granite vanities - one even has double sinks!

The finished basement has high ceilings and a full bath, which offers flexible living space. A washer and dryer round out this floor. Lastly, the house features a large front yard with a garden plot, shade from several mature elm trees, and a slate patio- all making for a relaxing outdoor area!

Right next to Anxo Cidery and across the street from the beloved Meats & Foods, this home is ideal for those who want a residential feel while still being centrally located. The property is conveniently located just 4 blocks from the Shaw-Howard U Metro, putting you right on the green/yellow line to make commuting a breeze. There are two Capital Bikeshare stations within a two-block radius. Bus lines abound, with the G2, G8, G9, 90, 92, and 96 all also within two blocks. The new Giant on O Street and NY Ave Safeway (24-hours) are also both easily walkable. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are lots of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Bistro Bohem, Boundary Stone, BKK Cookshop, Red Toque, Dacha Beer Garden, Right Proper Brewing and The Royal are all nearby. During the summer months, take full advantage of the produce at the Bloomingdale Farmers Market.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and a $40/month flat fee for water. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE4793554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 R St NW Unit 1 have any available units?
301 R St NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 R St NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 301 R St NW Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 R St NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
301 R St NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 R St NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 R St NW Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 301 R St NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 301 R St NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 301 R St NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 R St NW Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 R St NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 301 R St NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 301 R St NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 301 R St NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 R St NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 R St NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
