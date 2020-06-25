Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

301 R St NW Unit 1 Available 04/23/19 Serene and Stylish in Shaw: 2 Bedroom + finished basement! - This wonderful home is conveniently located between both Shaw and Bloomingdale. It is one of two renovated condo units in a converted rowhome. Spread out over 1,500 square feet and three levels, there are two bedrooms, three baths, and a fully finished basement. The main floor of the house has an open living and dining area that leads into a modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. A lovely backsplash, cherrywood floors, and recessed lighting add brightness to the space.



Upstairs, you'll find two bedrooms and two baths. Built-in shelving and extra closet space feature in one of the bedrooms and both have large windows. The bathrooms have beautiful tiling and granite vanities - one even has double sinks!



The finished basement has high ceilings and a full bath, which offers flexible living space. A washer and dryer round out this floor. Lastly, the house features a large front yard with a garden plot, shade from several mature elm trees, and a slate patio- all making for a relaxing outdoor area!



Right next to Anxo Cidery and across the street from the beloved Meats & Foods, this home is ideal for those who want a residential feel while still being centrally located. The property is conveniently located just 4 blocks from the Shaw-Howard U Metro, putting you right on the green/yellow line to make commuting a breeze. There are two Capital Bikeshare stations within a two-block radius. Bus lines abound, with the G2, G8, G9, 90, 92, and 96 all also within two blocks. The new Giant on O Street and NY Ave Safeway (24-hours) are also both easily walkable. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are lots of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Bistro Bohem, Boundary Stone, BKK Cookshop, Red Toque, Dacha Beer Garden, Right Proper Brewing and The Royal are all nearby. During the summer months, take full advantage of the produce at the Bloomingdale Farmers Market.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and a $40/month flat fee for water. Pets are welcome!



