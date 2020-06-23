All apartments in Washington
3005 Sherman Ave NW

3005 Sherman Avenue Northwest
Location

3005 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come check out this awesome apartment located in Columbia Heights! The apartment features a lovely living area, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two spacious bedrooms and one bath. The apartment boasts beautiful hardwood in the living room and hallway. The back bedroom has brand new hardwood floors. Finishing this awesome home is a private outdoor patio.

The apartment is just a short stroll to the Columbia Heights metro station (yellowgreen lines) and the DC USA shopping mall. The DC USA shopping mall houses many awesome shops including, but not limited to: Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Marshalls, Washington Sports Club etc. There are endless restaurants and shops lining 14th street in the heart of Columbia Heights. This apartment is one street over from 11th Street which has many great restaurants including Meridian Pint, the Coupe and Room 11. Pick up your groceries nearby at the Target or Giant on 14th and Park. Nearby neighborhoods include U St area, ShawHoward, Mt. Pleasant and Adams Morgan. Please respond to this email for available viewing times.

Details
Utilities: Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Owner pays for water.
Security deposit equal to one months rent
Available: Immediately
Application fee: $45 per applicant
No pets sorry
Washer and dryer in unit
Central heating and AC
All applicants subject to background check
Vouchers Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

