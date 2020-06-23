3005 Sherman Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Come check out this awesome apartment located in Columbia Heights! The apartment features a lovely living area, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two spacious bedrooms and one bath. The apartment boasts beautiful hardwood in the living room and hallway. The back bedroom has brand new hardwood floors. Finishing this awesome home is a private outdoor patio.



The apartment is just a short stroll to the Columbia Heights metro station (yellowgreen lines) and the DC USA shopping mall. The DC USA shopping mall houses many awesome shops including, but not limited to: Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Marshalls, Washington Sports Club etc. There are endless restaurants and shops lining 14th street in the heart of Columbia Heights. This apartment is one street over from 11th Street which has many great restaurants including Meridian Pint, the Coupe and Room 11. Pick up your groceries nearby at the Target or Giant on 14th and Park. Nearby neighborhoods include U St area, ShawHoward, Mt. Pleasant and Adams Morgan. Please respond to this email for available viewing times.



Details

Utilities: Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Owner pays for water.

Security deposit equal to one months rent

Available: Immediately

Application fee: $45 per applicant

No pets sorry

Washer and dryer in unit

Central heating and AC

All applicants subject to background check

Vouchers Welcome