Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3000 7th Street Northeast

3000 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3000 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Studio apartment for rent at 3000 7th St. NE #223, located in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, DC. 555 sq ft. featuring hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central AC, onsite laundry, an assigned parking space, and all utilities are included in the rent! One small pet permitted, cat or dog under 20 lbs.

Conveniently located to the new Monroe Street Market, just five blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro rail station, plus the DC Bike trail. Starbucks, Yes! Organic Market, Giant Grocery Store, Home Depot, CVS, and Menomale Pizzeria are all close by.

This second floor apartment faces east, with two large windows for plenty of natural lighting. This unit is categorized as a studio, with an open floor plan, multiple cabinets and two closet areas to store all your belongings. Unit is vacant. Some of the pics below feature furniture to give depth to the photos. There is no furniture in the unit.

Rent is $1,400.00 per month. Lease is for one year. Security Deposit is $1,400.00. All utilities are included with the price of the rent. Resident is responsible for internet & cable tv service. Application fee is $35.00 and non refundable. All applicants must provide documentation of financial wherewithal.

For a viewing please contact Home Realty 202 547-7895. Rently lock box on site for remote entry. Look for the lockbox with the red sticker.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Home Realty, Inc.
1111 10th St. SE
Washington, DC
20003

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 7th Street Northeast have any available units?
3000 7th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 7th Street Northeast have?
Some of 3000 7th Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 7th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3000 7th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 7th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 7th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 3000 7th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3000 7th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 3000 7th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 7th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 7th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 3000 7th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3000 7th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3000 7th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 7th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 7th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

