3000 7th Street Northeast

Studio apartment for rent at 3000 7th St. NE #223, located in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, DC. 555 sq ft. featuring hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, central AC, onsite laundry, an assigned parking space, and all utilities are included in the rent! One small pet permitted, cat or dog under 20 lbs.



Conveniently located to the new Monroe Street Market, just five blocks to Brookland/CUA Metro rail station, plus the DC Bike trail. Starbucks, Yes! Organic Market, Giant Grocery Store, Home Depot, CVS, and Menomale Pizzeria are all close by.



This second floor apartment faces east, with two large windows for plenty of natural lighting. This unit is categorized as a studio, with an open floor plan, multiple cabinets and two closet areas to store all your belongings. Unit is vacant. Some of the pics below feature furniture to give depth to the photos. There is no furniture in the unit.



Rent is $1,400.00 per month. Lease is for one year. Security Deposit is $1,400.00. All utilities are included with the price of the rent. Resident is responsible for internet & cable tv service. Application fee is $35.00 and non refundable. All applicants must provide documentation of financial wherewithal.



For a viewing please contact Home Realty 202 547-7895. Rently lock box on site for remote entry. Look for the lockbox with the red sticker.



Equal Housing Opportunity



Home Realty, Inc.

1111 10th St. SE

Washington, DC

20003



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.