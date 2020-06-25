Rent Calculator
300 50TH STREET SE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 50TH STREET SE
300 50th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
300 50th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 1BR/1 Bath condo for rent. Owner will replace refrigerator and blinds in the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 50TH STREET SE have any available units?
300 50TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 300 50TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
300 50TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 50TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 300 50TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 300 50TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 300 50TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 300 50TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 50TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 50TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 300 50TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 300 50TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 300 50TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 50TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 50TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 50TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 50TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
