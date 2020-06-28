All apartments in Washington
2907 TILDEN STREET NW.
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

2907 TILDEN STREET NW

2907 Tilden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2907 Tilden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW Price! This stunning, solid brick 3 bedroom home is move-in ready and filled with upgrades on every level. Amongst the countless features are the SPACIOUS, 1600+SF floor plan ---- flooded with natural sunlight; gleaming hardwood floors on the main level; freshly painted interior; eat-in galley kitchen with standard appliances; large family room off the kitchen with wood-burning fireplace; formal living and dining room spaces; main level bedroom; and 4 fully renovated baths across 3 levels. The upper level boasts a master bedroom with 2 closets and an en-suite. The lower level features an EXPANSIVE, finished basement with vinyl plank flooring; recreational space; and ample storage space. This fabulous home comes complete with a stone patio, rear screened-in porch ideal for entertaining guest; and convenient alley parking. Prime location: less than 0.1 mile from Connecticut Ave, 0.4 miles from Van Ness Metro Station, 0.2 miles Howard University School of Law, 0.5 miles from Cleveland Park Metro Station, within steps of Embassy Row, parks, shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2907 TILDEN STREET NW have any available units?
2907 TILDEN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 TILDEN STREET NW have?
Some of 2907 TILDEN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 TILDEN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2907 TILDEN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 TILDEN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2907 TILDEN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2907 TILDEN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2907 TILDEN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2907 TILDEN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 TILDEN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 TILDEN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2907 TILDEN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2907 TILDEN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2907 TILDEN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 TILDEN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 TILDEN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

