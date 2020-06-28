2907 TILDEN STREET NW.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEW Price! This stunning, solid brick 3 bedroom home is move-in ready and filled with upgrades on every level. Amongst the countless features are the SPACIOUS, 1600+SF floor plan ---- flooded with natural sunlight; gleaming hardwood floors on the main level; freshly painted interior; eat-in galley kitchen with standard appliances; large family room off the kitchen with wood-burning fireplace; formal living and dining room spaces; main level bedroom; and 4 fully renovated baths across 3 levels. The upper level boasts a master bedroom with 2 closets and an en-suite. The lower level features an EXPANSIVE, finished basement with vinyl plank flooring; recreational space; and ample storage space. This fabulous home comes complete with a stone patio, rear screened-in porch ideal for entertaining guest; and convenient alley parking. Prime location: less than 0.1 mile from Connecticut Ave, 0.4 miles from Van Ness Metro Station, 0.2 miles Howard University School of Law, 0.5 miles from Cleveland Park Metro Station, within steps of Embassy Row, parks, shops and dining.