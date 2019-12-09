2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Chancellor's Choice! That rolling-green-campus feel is hard to miss adjacent Trinity Washington University. But EYA's Chancellor's Row development brings 'green' of its own with an impeccably manicured neighborhood of stately LEED-certified row homes. Your own, at 2851 Chancellor's Way NE, is a stunning end unit with three bedrooms, three full baths ~ including an invigorating spa shower ~ and powder room just off the gourmet kitchen. Below the kitchen and its inviting rear balcony, you'll find plenty of parking in 2851's double garage. Crowning the home is a dynamic loft space with a pass-through gas fireplace that warms the interior and your outdoor roof deck. With all this, you may never want to leave! If you do, however, you're little more than half a mile to the Brookland/CUA Metro. In between, maybe treat yourself to Busboys & Poets, Brookland Pint, or everything the nearby Arts Walk has to offer! It's your choice. Make it a Chancellor's choice.