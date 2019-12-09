All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:30 PM

2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE

2851 Chancellor's Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2851 Chancellor's Way Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Chancellor's Choice! That rolling-green-campus feel is hard to miss adjacent Trinity Washington University. But EYA's Chancellor's Row development brings 'green' of its own with an impeccably manicured neighborhood of stately LEED-certified row homes. Your own, at 2851 Chancellor's Way NE, is a stunning end unit with three bedrooms, three full baths ~ including an invigorating spa shower ~ and powder room just off the gourmet kitchen. Below the kitchen and its inviting rear balcony, you'll find plenty of parking in 2851's double garage. Crowning the home is a dynamic loft space with a pass-through gas fireplace that warms the interior and your outdoor roof deck. With all this, you may never want to leave! If you do, however, you're little more than half a mile to the Brookland/CUA Metro. In between, maybe treat yourself to Busboys & Poets, Brookland Pint, or everything the nearby Arts Walk has to offer! It's your choice. Make it a Chancellor's choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have any available units?
2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have?
Some of 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE offer parking?
Yes, 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE offers parking.
Does 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have a pool?
No, 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE does not have a pool.
Does 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University