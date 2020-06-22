Amenities
2813 4th St NE #2 Available 02/01/19 Newly Finished Home - 2 Bedroom and Large Den - This wonderful, newly built 2 BD/2.5 BA home has an amazing den that you could convert into a third bedroom or home office! Enjoy relaxing on your rooftop deck with your favorite music playing through the in-home surround sound system.
This home features:
- High Ceilings
- Hardwood Floors
- Granite Countertops
- Walk-in Closet
- Rooftop Deck
- Balcony
- Surround Sound
- Central A/C and Heating
- In Unit Washer/Dryer
- Tons of Natural Light
- Private Parking Available (Included in Rent)
- Tons on On-Street Parking
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services
Location:
This home is in snoozy Brookland. Its renown for its small Mid-West town vibe despite its prime Northeast location. You will be within walking distance of the Red Line, a shopping center and many gorgeous parks and monasteries. People move to Brookland for the quiet, slow pace of life and stay for the friendly and welcoming neighborhoods.
*This property is managed by Atlas Lane*
We are a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
No Pets Allowed
