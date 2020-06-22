All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2813 4th St NE #2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 4th St NE #2

2813 4th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

2813 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

2813 4th St NE #2 Available 02/01/19 Newly Finished Home - 2 Bedroom and Large Den - This wonderful, newly built 2 BD/2.5 BA home has an amazing den that you could convert into a third bedroom or home office! Enjoy relaxing on your rooftop deck with your favorite music playing through the in-home surround sound system.

This home features:
- High Ceilings
- Hardwood Floors
- Granite Countertops
- Walk-in Closet
- Rooftop Deck
- Balcony
- Surround Sound
- Central A/C and Heating
- In Unit Washer/Dryer
- Tons of Natural Light
- Private Parking Available (Included in Rent)
- Tons on On-Street Parking
- Atlas Lane Property Management and Resident Experience Services

Location:
This home is in snoozy Brookland. Its renown for its small Mid-West town vibe despite its prime Northeast location. You will be within walking distance of the Red Line, a shopping center and many gorgeous parks and monasteries. People move to Brookland for the quiet, slow pace of life and stay for the friendly and welcoming neighborhoods.

Schedule a showing with one of our City Specialists today.

*This property is managed by Atlas Lane*

We are a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4414382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 4th St NE #2 have any available units?
2813 4th St NE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 4th St NE #2 have?
Some of 2813 4th St NE #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 4th St NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2813 4th St NE #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 4th St NE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2813 4th St NE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2813 4th St NE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2813 4th St NE #2 does offer parking.
Does 2813 4th St NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 4th St NE #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 4th St NE #2 have a pool?
No, 2813 4th St NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2813 4th St NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 2813 4th St NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 4th St NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 4th St NE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
