2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely studio apartment! You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION!!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- Studio

- 1 bath

- Gas cooking

- White kitchen appliances

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Courtyard view

- Double pane windows

- Walk in closet

- Central AC

- Storage space in basement included!

- Tons of windows bringing in light

- ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT GAS INCLUDED

- NO PETS

- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5296071)