Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:24 PM

2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1

2760 Devonshire Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

2760 Devonshire Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely studio apartment! You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION!!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Studio
- 1 bath
- Gas cooking
- White kitchen appliances
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Courtyard view
- Double pane windows
- Walk in closet
- Central AC
- Storage space in basement included!
- Tons of windows bringing in light
- ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT GAS INCLUDED
- NO PETS
- LAUNDRY IN BUILDING

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5296071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 have any available units?
2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 have?
Some of 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 Devonshire Pl NW Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

