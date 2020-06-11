All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2750 14th St NW 408.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2750 14th St NW 408
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2750 14th St NW 408

2750 14th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2750 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Columbia Heights, You're Home - This large 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment at the crossroads of Columbia Heights is everything you've been looking for. It's a beautiful and light-filled unit constructed during the recent renaissance of Columbia Heights.

Hardwood floors and tons of natural sunlight dominate the living areas with two large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom completing the space.

The apartment has ample storage, a great vibe, and ensuite laundry. The ample roof deck is great for a nightcap and entertaining friends. The nicest building in Columbia Heights is calling!

The building has great security and is central to what makes so much of DC so great, easy access to all the urban amenities we all love and want to call our own. Now's your chance!

A walkscore of 98 and the Metro entrance (Green/Yellow) a block away make The Heights of Columbia a tough building to beat.

(RLNE4959037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 14th St NW 408 have any available units?
2750 14th St NW 408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2750 14th St NW 408 currently offering any rent specials?
2750 14th St NW 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 14th St NW 408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2750 14th St NW 408 is pet friendly.
Does 2750 14th St NW 408 offer parking?
No, 2750 14th St NW 408 does not offer parking.
Does 2750 14th St NW 408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 14th St NW 408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 14th St NW 408 have a pool?
No, 2750 14th St NW 408 does not have a pool.
Does 2750 14th St NW 408 have accessible units?
No, 2750 14th St NW 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 14th St NW 408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 14th St NW 408 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 14th St NW 408 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 14th St NW 408 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University