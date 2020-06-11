2750 14th St NW 408

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Columbia Heights, You're Home - This large 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment at the crossroads of Columbia Heights is everything you've been looking for. It's a beautiful and light-filled unit constructed during the recent renaissance of Columbia Heights.



Hardwood floors and tons of natural sunlight dominate the living areas with two large bedrooms, each with its own bathroom completing the space.



The apartment has ample storage, a great vibe, and ensuite laundry. The ample roof deck is great for a nightcap and entertaining friends. The nicest building in Columbia Heights is calling!



The building has great security and is central to what makes so much of DC so great, easy access to all the urban amenities we all love and want to call our own. Now's your chance!



A walkscore of 98 and the Metro entrance (Green/Yellow) a block away make The Heights of Columbia a tough building to beat.



(RLNE4959037)