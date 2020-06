Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Top floor unit with great view of the National Cathedral! Updated kitchen with granite countertops, smart stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Smart lightbulbs throughout the living area. Bedroom has large closet with spiral staircase to loft. Bathroom has large walk-in closet. Washer & dryer in unit with extra storage. Wood burning fireplace. Large balcony. Pets ok! Garage parking space close to entrance and close to the elevator. One block to Woodley Park Metro.