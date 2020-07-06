2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW

Amenities

Sparkling and renovated classic Federal on very quiet end of street in East Village. Steps to Rose Park, shops, restaurants, grocery and all the best of Georgetown and West End. Walk to METRO. Hardwoods throughout, separate dining room with fireplace, and large living room with fireplace that opens to deep and very private garden with patio. Newer kitchen with new quartz counters. Outstanding for entertaining inside and out. Cheery Master Bedroom with view over rear garden has custom closets that really max out the space.