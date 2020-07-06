All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW

2709 Dumbarton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Dumbarton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sparkling and renovated classic Federal on very quiet end of street in East Village. Steps to Rose Park, shops, restaurants, grocery and all the best of Georgetown and West End. Walk to METRO. Hardwoods throughout, separate dining room with fireplace, and large living room with fireplace that opens to deep and very private garden with patio. Newer kitchen with new quartz counters. Outstanding for entertaining inside and out. Cheery Master Bedroom with view over rear garden has custom closets that really max out the space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW have any available units?
2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 DUMBARTON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

