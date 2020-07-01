2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Large One Bedroom, One and One-Half Bath Apartment with Stunning River View! Recently updated 1,405 square foot interior with all new baths and kitchen. Beautiful direct view of the Potomac River, Roosevelt Island, Key Bridge, and sunsets. Wide balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows along the perimeter. Excellent closet space including dressing area. Rent includes utilities, basic cable, and internet. Rental parking possible. Prime location near Kennedy Center, Metro, Whole Foods, Georgetown Waterfront. Amenities include doorman, 24-hr desk, heated pool, private roof, on-site shops & restaurants, fitness center, and newly renovated lobby.