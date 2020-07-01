All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW

Location

2700 Virginia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
internet access
lobby
Large One Bedroom, One and One-Half Bath Apartment with Stunning River View! Recently updated 1,405 square foot interior with all new baths and kitchen. Beautiful direct view of the Potomac River, Roosevelt Island, Key Bridge, and sunsets. Wide balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows along the perimeter. Excellent closet space including dressing area. Rent includes utilities, basic cable, and internet. Rental parking possible. Prime location near Kennedy Center, Metro, Whole Foods, Georgetown Waterfront. Amenities include doorman, 24-hr desk, heated pool, private roof, on-site shops & restaurants, fitness center, and newly renovated lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

