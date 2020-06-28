All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2656 BOWEN RD SE #402
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

2656 BOWEN RD SE #402

2656 Bowen Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2656 Bowen Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! Newly renovated 2 Bed/1Bath 798 sq/ft apartment for rent in the booming Anacostia neighborhood! Located only 2 blocks from the Anacostia Metro Station and several bus lines, this apartment is a commuter's dream! Just a few minutes drive to Nat's Park, MGM Casino, the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, Downtown DC, and the National Harbor. Apartment boasts all new modern floors and paint, walk-in closets, central air, a private balcony with a tree-lined view, and a laundry room just steps from the front door. Kitchen is great for those who love to cook, with freshly installed appliances and updated cabinets. Parking space is included, with a guest pass, and ample street parking. 2 pet maximum with monthly pet rent. Must have credit score of 650+. Security deposit equal to one month's rent required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 have any available units?
2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 have?
Some of 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 currently offering any rent specials?
2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 is pet friendly.
Does 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 offer parking?
Yes, 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 offers parking.
Does 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 have a pool?
No, 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 does not have a pool.
Does 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 have accessible units?
No, 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 BOWEN RD SE #402 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University