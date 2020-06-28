2656 BOWEN RD SE #402

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! Newly renovated 2 Bed/1Bath 798 sq/ft apartment for rent in the booming Anacostia neighborhood! Located only 2 blocks from the Anacostia Metro Station and several bus lines, this apartment is a commuter's dream! Just a few minutes drive to Nat's Park, MGM Casino, the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, Downtown DC, and the National Harbor. Apartment boasts all new modern floors and paint, walk-in closets, central air, a private balcony with a tree-lined view, and a laundry room just steps from the front door. Kitchen is great for those who love to cook, with freshly installed appliances and updated cabinets. Parking space is included, with a guest pass, and ample street parking. 2 pet maximum with monthly pet rent. Must have credit score of 650+. Security deposit equal to one month's rent required.