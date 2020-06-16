2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Thank you for your interest in Martin Luther King Apartments!



Our community offers a convenient location with the metro, eateries, and shops all within walking distance. We are only minutes to Suitland Parkway, 295 and the 495 beltway.



Our apartment homes offer a 20th-century charm with modern finishes and appliances, an open kitchen with granite countertops, large balconies, wood flooring, on-site laundry and a gated community with on-site management. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes starting at $1438-$2213



We are currently holding tours of our renovated apartment homes. Walk-ins are welcomed but setting an appointment will allow us the opportunity to prepare for your visit.

A member of our team will contact you soon to schedule your tour. We look forward to your visit!



Respectfully,



Catalyst Property Solutions

202.864.2548 Direct

202.250.3838 Service Center

EHO