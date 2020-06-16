All apartments in Washington
2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE

2615 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast · (202) 864-2548
Location

2615 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Thank you for your interest in Martin Luther King Apartments!

Our community offers a convenient location with the metro, eateries, and shops all within walking distance. We are only minutes to Suitland Parkway, 295 and the 495 beltway.

Our apartment homes offer a 20th-century charm with modern finishes and appliances, an open kitchen with granite countertops, large balconies, wood flooring, on-site laundry and a gated community with on-site management. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes starting at $1438-$2213

We are currently holding tours of our renovated apartment homes. Walk-ins are welcomed but setting an appointment will allow us the opportunity to prepare for your visit.
A member of our team will contact you soon to schedule your tour. We look forward to your visit!

Respectfully,

Catalyst Property Solutions
202.864.2548 Direct
202.250.3838 Service Center
EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE have any available units?
2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE have?
Some of 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
