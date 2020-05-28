2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE

Amenities

******Price Decreased*******NEWLY RENOVATED & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms on the first floor. Hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer on main level. Front porch and two off street parking spaces. Three brand new beds, alarm system, Internet service and YouTube TV comes included with rental of the property. THE BASEMENT IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL OF THE PROPERTY. The basement has a separate entrance, you enter the basement from the outside of the property only. Minutes from The Shops at Dakota Crossing offering retail and dining convenience. Easy accessibility to Maryland, Virginia and Downtown DC. Seeking to lease the prefect home? This is it!