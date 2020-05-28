All apartments in Washington
2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE

2609 Franklin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Franklin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
******Price Decreased*******NEWLY RENOVATED & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED 4 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with one of the bedrooms on the first floor. Hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer on main level. Front porch and two off street parking spaces. Three brand new beds, alarm system, Internet service and YouTube TV comes included with rental of the property. THE BASEMENT IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL OF THE PROPERTY. The basement has a separate entrance, you enter the basement from the outside of the property only. Minutes from The Shops at Dakota Crossing offering retail and dining convenience. Easy accessibility to Maryland, Virginia and Downtown DC. Seeking to lease the prefect home? This is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE have any available units?
2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE have?
Some of 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

