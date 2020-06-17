All apartments in Washington
2605 Northampton St NW

2605 Northampton Street Northwest · (202) 775-2070
Location

2605 Northampton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2495 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
playground
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
FURNISHED Rock Creek Retreat Parking 2 Bed 1 Bath - Property Id: 274418

This newly renovated basement in a beautiful Colonial home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a full kitchen and is located just one block from Rock Creek Park with access to downtown DC either by bike, car or metro.

There is a lovely open living area, complete with kitchen foldaway dining table and a large TV with cable service included. The sofa is a pull out and can sleep additional guests if needed.

With easy access to metro, nearby farmers market and award winning deli in walking distance as well as TONS of playgrounds and parks, guests can experience the wonderfully unique experience of being immersed in nature while still just a short ways away from the epicenter of the District!

Sleep soundly tucked away from busy DC streets, and awaken to bird songs and the stunning park just outside of your door.
Property Id 274418

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Northampton St NW have any available units?
2605 Northampton St NW has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Northampton St NW have?
Some of 2605 Northampton St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Northampton St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Northampton St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Northampton St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Northampton St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2605 Northampton St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Northampton St NW does offer parking.
Does 2605 Northampton St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Northampton St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Northampton St NW have a pool?
No, 2605 Northampton St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Northampton St NW have accessible units?
No, 2605 Northampton St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Northampton St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Northampton St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
