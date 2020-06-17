2605 Northampton St NW

Amenities

FURNISHED Rock Creek Retreat Parking 2 Bed 1 Bath



This newly renovated basement in a beautiful Colonial home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a full kitchen and is located just one block from Rock Creek Park with access to downtown DC either by bike, car or metro.



There is a lovely open living area, complete with kitchen foldaway dining table and a large TV with cable service included. The sofa is a pull out and can sleep additional guests if needed.



With easy access to metro, nearby farmers market and award winning deli in walking distance as well as TONS of playgrounds and parks, guests can experience the wonderfully unique experience of being immersed in nature while still just a short ways away from the epicenter of the District!



Sleep soundly tucked away from busy DC streets, and awaken to bird songs and the stunning park just outside of your door.

No Dogs Allowed



