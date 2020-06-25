Amenities

2522 Queen Annes Lane NW Available 06/10/19 Large Foggy Bottom Townhouse Available June 10, with Off-Street Parking! - Bright and beautifully updated semi-detached, 3BD/2.5BA home available for rent in Foggy Bottom!! This spacious end unit row house has three bedrooms and features elegant hardwood floors, two full updated baths, powder room, sunny living and dining plus a family room that opens onto an enclosed patio with room to grill. The kitchen boasts updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space. Relax and enjoy the cozy living room which features a beautiful fireplace. One off-street parking space.



93 Walk Score! Only 0.3miles away from the Foggy Bottom/George Washington University Metro Station. Just steps away from Whole Foods, Rock Creek Park, and several restaurants located in Georgetown!



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dogs subject to owner approval, 25 lb weight limit, and $50/month pet rent. Sorry, no cats. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3871877)