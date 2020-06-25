All apartments in Washington
2522 Queen Annes Lane NW
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2522 Queen Annes Lane NW

2522 Queen Annes Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Queen Annes Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
2522 Queen Annes Lane NW Available 06/10/19 Large Foggy Bottom Townhouse Available June 10, with Off-Street Parking! - Bright and beautifully updated semi-detached, 3BD/2.5BA home available for rent in Foggy Bottom!! This spacious end unit row house has three bedrooms and features elegant hardwood floors, two full updated baths, powder room, sunny living and dining plus a family room that opens onto an enclosed patio with room to grill. The kitchen boasts updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space. Relax and enjoy the cozy living room which features a beautiful fireplace. One off-street parking space.

93 Walk Score! Only 0.3miles away from the Foggy Bottom/George Washington University Metro Station. Just steps away from Whole Foods, Rock Creek Park, and several restaurants located in Georgetown!

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dogs subject to owner approval, 25 lb weight limit, and $50/month pet rent. Sorry, no cats. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3871877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW have any available units?
2522 Queen Annes Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW have?
Some of 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Queen Annes Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW offers parking.
Does 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW have a pool?
No, 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 Queen Annes Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
