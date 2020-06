Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Modern kitchen and bath, dishwasher, washer/dryer in the unit. Living room has large bay windows with a great view looking out onto 10th Street. Carpeted floors in living room and bedroom.



Sublet for May 1, 2017 - June 30, 2017 (2 months), after which tenant will have the option to sign a full-term lease if desired.