2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Pristine lower level unit in Kalorama Historic Dist, within lovely 1900 Victorian row home. Private entrance opens to a slate foyer, exp brick, built-ins. Loads of natural light. Recently updated w no expense spared. Bamboo floors, SS appliances, great storage, enviro-friendly paint, cabinets & counters. Combo W/D. Walkscore:96! Close to Metro, Shopping, Dining, Nightlife! Pets considered on a case by case scenario, an additional deposit will apply.



Property Highlights:

- 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

- Hardwoods throughout

- Working Fireplace

- Ceiling fan in the bedroom

- Oversized living space

- Optimal storage

- Extended ceiling height

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5308309)