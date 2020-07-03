2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B

Amenities
Pristine lower level unit in Kalorama Historic Dist, within lovely 1900 Victorian row home. Private entrance opens to a slate foyer, exp brick, built-ins. Loads of natural light. Recently updated w no expense spared. Bamboo floors, SS appliances, great storage, enviro-friendly paint, cabinets & counters. Combo W/D. Walkscore:96! Close to Metro, Shopping, Dining, Nightlife! Pets considered on a case by case scenario, an additional deposit will apply.
Property Highlights:
- 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
- Hardwoods throughout
- Working Fireplace
- Ceiling fan in the bedroom
- Oversized living space
- Optimal storage
- Extended ceiling height
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Available now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5308309)