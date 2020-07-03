All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B

2506 Cliffbourne Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2506 Cliffbourne Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Pristine lower level unit in Kalorama Historic Dist, within lovely 1900 Victorian row home. Private entrance opens to a slate foyer, exp brick, built-ins. Loads of natural light. Recently updated w no expense spared. Bamboo floors, SS appliances, great storage, enviro-friendly paint, cabinets & counters. Combo W/D. Walkscore:96! Close to Metro, Shopping, Dining, Nightlife! Pets considered on a case by case scenario, an additional deposit will apply.

Property Highlights:
- 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
- Hardwoods throughout
- Working Fireplace
- Ceiling fan in the bedroom
- Oversized living space
- Optimal storage
- Extended ceiling height
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5308309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B have any available units?
2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B have?
Some of 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B offer parking?
No, 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B have a pool?
No, 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Cliffbourne Pl NW Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University