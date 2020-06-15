All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:59 PM

2501 K STREET NW

2501 K Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2501 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Avail May 6th 2020 * Spacious and bright one bedroom apartment w/ with one and a half baths and RESERVED GARAGE PARKING. Walking distance to IMF, World Bank, George Washington University, Georgetown, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Hardwood floors, modern kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless appliances are just a few pluses to this great condo apartment. Washer/dryer in suite! Barclay House offers a roof deck and controlled entry. Pets-only cats allowed. *****Get in touch today for a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 K STREET NW have any available units?
2501 K STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 K STREET NW have?
Some of 2501 K STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 K STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2501 K STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 K STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 K STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2501 K STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2501 K STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2501 K STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 K STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 K STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2501 K STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2501 K STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2501 K STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 K STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 K STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
