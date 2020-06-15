2501 K STREET NW

Amenities

Avail May 6th 2020 * Spacious and bright one bedroom apartment w/ with one and a half baths and RESERVED GARAGE PARKING. Walking distance to IMF, World Bank, George Washington University, Georgetown, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Hardwood floors, modern kitchen w/ granite counters and stainless appliances are just a few pluses to this great condo apartment. Washer/dryer in suite! Barclay House offers a roof deck and controlled entry. Pets-only cats allowed. *****Get in touch today for a showing!!