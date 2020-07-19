All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020

2500 Q Street, NW #334

2500 Q Street Northwest · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2500 Q Street, NW #334 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Great 2 bedroom/2 bath Georgetown/Dupont with Parking - Enjoy all the conveniences of Georgetown when living in this spacious 1140 sq ft apartment INCLUDING 1 GARAGE SPACE. Entry foyer with 2 closets leads into a freshly painted sun-filled open living/dining room. Kitchen with gas range and new stainless refrigerator. Large master bedroom with 2 closets and ensuite bathroom. There is a 2nd bedroom with a closet and a hall bathroom. Freshly painted with gleaming parquet floors throughout. The building features 24 hr front desk, exercise room, well-maintained laundry room, storage/package room. For your enjoyment, there is a roof deck overlooking Rock Creek Park and the city skyline.

Youtube Tour video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aF4fkSCncA

Cats friendly. NO DOGS. Utilities included EXCEPT cable/internet. 2 blocks to Dupont Metro, bike trail and each access to Rock Creek Park, local Airports.
$3000. per month. Sec. dep $3000. $77 application fee, $350 move-in fee.
Minimum 650 FICO credit score and background check. Minimum One year lease.

Inquiries, please email Francesca at fmdrealtor@aol.com or call (202) 338-0500
CHATEL REAL ESTATE www.ChatelRealEstate.com

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

(RLNE5527051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Q Street, NW #334 have any available units?
2500 Q Street, NW #334 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Q Street, NW #334 have?
Some of 2500 Q Street, NW #334's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Q Street, NW #334 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Q Street, NW #334 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Q Street, NW #334 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Q Street, NW #334 is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Q Street, NW #334 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Q Street, NW #334 offers parking.
Does 2500 Q Street, NW #334 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Q Street, NW #334 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Q Street, NW #334 have a pool?
No, 2500 Q Street, NW #334 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Q Street, NW #334 have accessible units?
No, 2500 Q Street, NW #334 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Q Street, NW #334 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Q Street, NW #334 does not have units with dishwashers.
