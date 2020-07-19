2500 Q Street, NW #334

Amenities
Great 2 bedroom/2 bath Georgetown/Dupont with Parking - Enjoy all the conveniences of Georgetown when living in this spacious 1140 sq ft apartment INCLUDING 1 GARAGE SPACE. Entry foyer with 2 closets leads into a freshly painted sun-filled open living/dining room. Kitchen with gas range and new stainless refrigerator. Large master bedroom with 2 closets and ensuite bathroom. There is a 2nd bedroom with a closet and a hall bathroom. Freshly painted with gleaming parquet floors throughout. The building features 24 hr front desk, exercise room, well-maintained laundry room, storage/package room. For your enjoyment, there is a roof deck overlooking Rock Creek Park and the city skyline.
Youtube Tour video- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aF4fkSCncA
Cats friendly. NO DOGS. Utilities included EXCEPT cable/internet. 2 blocks to Dupont Metro, bike trail and each access to Rock Creek Park, local Airports.
$3000. per month. Sec. dep $3000. $77 application fee, $350 move-in fee.
Minimum 650 FICO credit score and background check. Minimum One year lease.
Inquiries, please email Francesca at fmdrealtor@aol.com or call (202) 338-0500
CHATEL REAL ESTATE www.ChatelRealEstate.com
Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.
(RLNE5527051)