2456 20th St NW Unit 108

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system elevator on-site laundry internet access

BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED 1 BR APARTMENT IN KALORAMA WITH PARK VIEWS - Monthly Rent: $2,150.00



Ample sunlight from south and west facing windows!! **Views of Rock Creek Park and the Duke Ellington Bridge!**



Located in the beautiful, quiet and safe neighborhood of Kalorama in NW, DC.



The best of both worlds!! ..A first floor apartment with the feel of a unit higher up!! All due to the buildings placement on a slope along Rock Creek Park. *First-floor location means never waiting for an elevator or having to take the stairs to get to your apartment!!



RENTAL FEATURES:

Open kitchen floor plan

Separate dinning area

New hardwood floors

Dishwasher

Disposal

Microwave

Gas Stove

Master walk-in closet

Radiator heating

Laundry in building

Cable-Ready

Alarm

Secured storage area in basement



UTILITIES / MAINTENANCE:

Water, heat, sewer, and garbage/recycle removal included.

A/C - window unit.

Electric, gas, and cable/internet are the tenants responsibility.

Built-in Brinks security system. Optional security service is tenants responsibility.



NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES:

Woodley Park Metro stop is a short 8 min walk.

Metrobus depot & Capital BikeShare rack only 2 blocks away.

Short walk to many local restaurants!!! Including Mintwood Place / Cashions Eat Place / Open City / Mr. Chens Organic / Chipotle / and more!!

Local grocers include Yes! Organic, Glens Garden Market, Safeway, as well as the seasonal Adams Morgan Farmers Market.



LEASE TERMS:

Available Immediately for a minimum 12-month lease.

First month's rent: $2,150.00

Security deposit: $2,150.00 *required at signing of lease.



PLEASE NOTE:

All potential tenants must complete a rental application and have a credit/background check run for each person on the lease.

Credit/background check fee is $55 per tenant.

No pets permitted.

No Smoking.



TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE APARTMENT:

Please email us with your contact information and with dates & times of your availability.



We look forward to hearing from you!



(RLNE2328345)