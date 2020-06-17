All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2456 20th St NW Unit 108

2456 20th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2456 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED 1 BR APARTMENT IN KALORAMA WITH PARK VIEWS - Monthly Rent: $2,150.00

Ample sunlight from south and west facing windows!! **Views of Rock Creek Park and the Duke Ellington Bridge!**

Located in the beautiful, quiet and safe neighborhood of Kalorama in NW, DC.

The best of both worlds!! ..A first floor apartment with the feel of a unit higher up!! All due to the buildings placement on a slope along Rock Creek Park. *First-floor location means never waiting for an elevator or having to take the stairs to get to your apartment!!

RENTAL FEATURES:
Open kitchen floor plan
Separate dinning area
New hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Disposal
Microwave
Gas Stove
Master walk-in closet
Radiator heating
Laundry in building
Cable-Ready
Alarm
Secured storage area in basement

UTILITIES / MAINTENANCE:
Water, heat, sewer, and garbage/recycle removal included.
A/C - window unit.
Electric, gas, and cable/internet are the tenants responsibility.
Built-in Brinks security system. Optional security service is tenants responsibility.

NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES:
Woodley Park Metro stop is a short 8 min walk.
Metrobus depot & Capital BikeShare rack only 2 blocks away.
Short walk to many local restaurants!!! Including Mintwood Place / Cashions Eat Place / Open City / Mr. Chens Organic / Chipotle / and more!!
Local grocers include Yes! Organic, Glens Garden Market, Safeway, as well as the seasonal Adams Morgan Farmers Market.

LEASE TERMS:
Available Immediately for a minimum 12-month lease.
First month's rent: $2,150.00
Security deposit: $2,150.00 *required at signing of lease.

PLEASE NOTE:
All potential tenants must complete a rental application and have a credit/background check run for each person on the lease.
Credit/background check fee is $55 per tenant.
No pets permitted.
No Smoking.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE APARTMENT:
Please email us with your contact information and with dates & times of your availability.

We look forward to hearing from you!

(RLNE2328345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
