2456 20th St NW Unit 108

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED 1 BR APARTMENT IN KALORAMA WITH PARK VIEWS - Monthly Rent: $2,150.00
Ample sunlight from south and west facing windows!! **Views of Rock Creek Park and the Duke Ellington Bridge!**
Located in the beautiful, quiet and safe neighborhood of Kalorama in NW, DC.
The best of both worlds!! ..A first floor apartment with the feel of a unit higher up!! All due to the buildings placement on a slope along Rock Creek Park. *First-floor location means never waiting for an elevator or having to take the stairs to get to your apartment!!
RENTAL FEATURES:
Open kitchen floor plan
Separate dinning area
New hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Disposal
Microwave
Gas Stove
Master walk-in closet
Radiator heating
Laundry in building
Cable-Ready
Alarm
Secured storage area in basement
UTILITIES / MAINTENANCE:
Water, heat, sewer, and garbage/recycle removal included.
A/C - window unit.
Electric, gas, and cable/internet are the tenants responsibility.
Built-in Brinks security system. Optional security service is tenants responsibility.
NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES:
Woodley Park Metro stop is a short 8 min walk.
Metrobus depot & Capital BikeShare rack only 2 blocks away.
Short walk to many local restaurants!!! Including Mintwood Place / Cashions Eat Place / Open City / Mr. Chens Organic / Chipotle / and more!!
Local grocers include Yes! Organic, Glens Garden Market, Safeway, as well as the seasonal Adams Morgan Farmers Market.
LEASE TERMS:
Available Immediately for a minimum 12-month lease.
First month's rent: $2,150.00
Security deposit: $2,150.00 *required at signing of lease.
PLEASE NOTE:
All potential tenants must complete a rental application and have a credit/background check run for each person on the lease.
Credit/background check fee is $55 per tenant.
No pets permitted.
No Smoking.
TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE APARTMENT:
Please email us with your contact information and with dates & times of your availability.
We look forward to hearing from you!
(RLNE2328345)