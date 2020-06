Amenities

Fantastic 2 bed/2 bath on Capitol Hill. Condos built in 2008 with high end finishes and a private balcony. Open floor plan, high ceilings and hardwoods floors throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit and Wifi included. Amazing public rooftop deck with views of the Capitol and Monument. Easy distance to metros (Stadium Armory,Potomac Ave,Eastern Market), bike share, Eastern Market and Lincoln Park. Enjoy Pretzel Bakery just doors away!